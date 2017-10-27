Wideman left Thursday's game against the Flyers with an apparent injury, but he later received clearance from Ottawa's training staff and could have returned to the game if needed, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Radko Gudas was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Wideman, so he'll likely be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. Wideman, who's notched three goals and two assists in nine games this season, will skate in his usual third-pairing role Friday against the Devils.