Senators' Chris Wideman: Will have surgery
Wideman (hamstring) will undergo surgery to repair his torn hamstring, which will sideline him for 4-to-6 months, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The short end of Wideman's timeline will have him eligible to return April 2 versus Winnipeg in one of the final games of the regular season. It's probably premature to completely rule out the defenseman for the entire year, but it will definitely require him to be on top of his recovery. The Missouri native was on pace to set career highs in goals, assists and shots on goal prior to getting hurt, so fantasy owners in deeper dynasty leagues may want to consider stashing him.
