The Senators recalled Jaros from AHL Belleville on Saturday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Jaros played one game with the big club this season, as he's spent most of his time in the minors, accruing 10 points over 21 games. The 23-year-old is being brought up to serve as depth since Ron Hainsey (undisclosed) may not play in Sunday's home game against the Devils.