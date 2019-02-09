Jaros (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Jets, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Jaros' return will bolster Ottawa's depth at defense, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched five points in 39 appearances while averaging 13:48 of ice time over that span. The 22-year-old Slovakian will skate with Mark Borowiecki on the Senators' bottom pairing against Winnipeg.