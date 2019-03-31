Senators' Christian Jaros: Blocks five shots in win
Jaros stepped up on defense to get in the way of five Toronto shots in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Fantasy-wise, Jaros really only has value in leagues that count hits and blocks. Otherwise, the blueliner isn't involved in the offense enough to make him a worthwhile choice, given that he's managed just 10 points this season.
