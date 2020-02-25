Play

Jaros generated an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Jaros only played 6:32 in the contest, but he was able to earned the secondary helper on Connor Brown's first-period tally. The 23-year-old defenseman has three assists, 11 hits and eight blocked shots in eight appearances this year, but he's unlikely to produce much offense in such a limited role.

More News
Our Latest Stories