Senators' Christian Jaros: Chips in with assist
Jaros generated an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Jaros only played 6:32 in the contest, but he was able to earned the secondary helper on Connor Brown's first-period tally. The 23-year-old defenseman has three assists, 11 hits and eight blocked shots in eight appearances this year, but he's unlikely to produce much offense in such a limited role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.