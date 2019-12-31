Jaros registered an assist and five hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Jaros has appeared in just three games at the NHL level this year, with his assist Monday counting as his first point. He had 10 points and 110 hits in 61 appearances last season, but expect Jaros to return to AHL Belleville when Ron Hainsey (undisclosed), Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) or Dylan DeMelo (finger) is able to return to the lineup.