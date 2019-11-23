Play

The Senators reassigned Jaros to AHL Belleville on Saturday.

Jaros' demotion indicates Cody Goloubef (undisclosed) or Nikita Zaitsev (personal) will likely be ready to return Monday against Columbus. The 23-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with Belleville, where he's picked up six points in 14 games this campaign.

