Senators' Christian Jaros: Dropped down a level
The Senators reassigned Jaros to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Jaros' demotion indicates Cody Goloubef (undisclosed) or Nikita Zaitsev (personal) will likely be ready to return Monday against Columbus. The 23-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with Belleville, where he's picked up six points in 14 games this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Recalled from minors•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Blocks five shots in win•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Goal drought continues•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Ready to rock•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Won't play Thursday•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.