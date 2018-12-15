Jaros (undisclosed) is slated to rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Jaros has played well enough for the coaching staff to essentially guarantee he will stick around with the big club for the rest of the season. The 22-year-old blueliner isn't as helpful from a fantasy perspective, owning just four points in 23 games. After four straight absences, Jaros is expected to draw back in and the Senators may roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.