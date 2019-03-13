Head coach Marc Crawford announced Wednesday that Jaros (hamstring) is likely to suit up in Thursday's contest against St. Louis, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The 22-year-old has missed the past five games with the injury, and his return would be a welcomed signed to the defensive corps. Jaros has just nine points in 50 games this campaign, so he's not a fantasy stud by any means. Expect a definitive report on Jaros' availability closer to puck drop Thursday.