Senators' Christian Jaros: Expected to play Thursday
Head coach Marc Crawford announced Wednesday that Jaros (hamstring) is likely to suit up in Thursday's contest against St. Louis, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
The 22-year-old has missed the past five games with the injury, and his return would be a welcomed signed to the defensive corps. Jaros has just nine points in 50 games this campaign, so he's not a fantasy stud by any means. Expect a definitive report on Jaros' availability closer to puck drop Thursday.
More News
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Won't play Monday•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Set to miss next two games•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Tallies assist Tuesday•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Back in action•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Slim chance to play this week•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Missing from practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...