Senators' Christian Jaros: Goal and assist in win
Jaros scored a goal and assisted on another in Wednesday night's 6-4 loss in Minnesota.
The two points were Jaros' third and fourth of 2018-19, meanwhile, the 22-year-old blueliner played the fewest minutes of any Ottawa defenseman, with just 11:45 of ice time in Wednesday's road defeat. The big-bodied defender isn't much of an offensive threat despite benefiting from a recent surge in production and amounts to little more than a risky fantasy option most evenings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...