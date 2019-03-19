Jaros is goalless in 35 straight games dating back to Nov. 21 versus Minnesota.

Jaros -- who returned from a hamstring injury against Toronto on Saturday -- won't offer much in terms of fantasy value, considering he has just nine points in 51 contests this season. Additionally, the blueliner is averaging a mere 14:11 of ice time, which limits his chances to get on the scoresheet. With Thomas Chabot (toe) in danger of missing the rest of the season, Jaros figures to be a near-lock for the lineup on a game-to-game basis.