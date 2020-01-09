Senators' Christian Jaros: Headed back to minors
The Senators reassigned Jaros to AHL Bellville on Thursday.
Jaros drew into just six games for the Senators this season, notching a pair of assists in his brief stint with the club. He's spent most of the season with Bellville, where he will look to add to his 10 points and plus-7 rating through 21 games.
More News
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Collects assist•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Ascends to top level•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Dropped down a level•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Recalled from minors•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Blocks five shots in win•
-
Senators' Christian Jaros: Goal drought continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.