Senators' Christian Jaros: Headed to minors
The Senators assigned Jaros to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Jaros was one of the Senators' final cuts from training camp, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him recalled by the big club on a regular basis throughout the campaign. The 22-year-old blueliner notched three goals and 16 points in 44 AHL contests last season.
