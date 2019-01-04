Senators' Christian Jaros: Looking to return Saturday
Jaros (finger) is likely to play Saturday against the Wild.
Even when Jaros returns, the nimble defenseman's role may be limited -- he has averaged 13:16 of ice time per game this season. Jaros is way ahead of schedule considering previous reports indicated that he would be out for a month.
