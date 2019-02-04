Jaros was absent from Monday's practice session, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The team won't be providing an update on Jaros until Tuesday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, so it's unclear what might be affecting the blueliner. Considering the youngster is pointless in his previous 13 outings and is logging a mere 14:48 of ice time per game, a potential absence is unlikely to affect the majority of fantasy owners.