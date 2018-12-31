Senators' Christian Jaros: Moves to IR
Jaros (finger) was placed on injured reserve Sunday per the NHL's official media site.
Expected to miss four weeks with a broken finger, Jaros' placement on injured reserve comes as no surprise. The 22-year-old has five points in 28 games, and even when healthy, Jaros offers little fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...