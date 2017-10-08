Senators' Christian Jaros: Moves up to NHL
Jaros was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
The Senators have been on the ice for just two regular-season contests so far, yet the defensive corps has already been decimated by injuries. Erik Karlsson (foot), Johnny Oduya (lower body) and Ben Harpur (upper body) are all hurting, so Jaros -- he was Ottawa's 2015 fifth-round (139th overall) draft selection -- and/or fellow call-up Thomas Chabot have a chance to be deployed in the near term.
