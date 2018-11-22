Jaros scored a goal and assisted on another in Wednesday night's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.

The two points were Jaros' third and fourth of 2018-19. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old blueliner played the fewest minutes of any Ottawa defenseman, with just 11:45 of ice time in Wednesday's road defeat. The big-bodied defender isn't much of an offensive threat despite benefiting from a recent surge in production and amounts to little more than a risky fantasy option most evenings.