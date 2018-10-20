Saros was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

Jaros has been bussed from the minor-league affiliate to the NHL on several occasions in a season that is barely three weeks old. WIth Cody Ceci (upper body) on injured reserve, the Senators really needed another blueliner for lineup consideration ahead of Saturday's home clash with the Habs. Jaros has one assist over his first four contests at the highest level.