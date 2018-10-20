Senators' Christian Jaros: Popular call-up option
Saros was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Jaros has been bussed from the minor-league affiliate to the NHL on several occasions in a season that is barely three weeks old. WIth Cody Ceci (upper body) on injured reserve, the Senators really needed another blueliner for lineup consideration ahead of Saturday's home clash with the Habs. Jaros has one assist over his first four contests at the highest level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...