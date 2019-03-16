Senators' Christian Jaros: Ready to rock
Jaros (hamstring) will return to action Saturday against Toronto, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Jaros' return to health will bolster the Senators' depth at defense, but it probably won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled nine points while posting an ugly minus-15 rating in 50 games this campaign. The 22-year-old rookie will skate on the bottom pair Saturday, but he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of the second power-play unit.
