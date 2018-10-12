Senators' Christian Jaros: Recalled by Sens
Jaros was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Jaros just missed out on an Opening Night roster spot, but an early-season injury has opened up a spot for the 22-year-old along the blue line. He recorded 16 points -- three goals and 13 assists -- last season with AHL Belleville and has little history of offensive production, suggesting Jaros will remain off the fantasy radar despite his promotion.
