Jaros was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Jaros just missed out on an Opening Night roster spot, but an early-season injury has opened up a spot for the 22-year-old along the blue line. He recorded 16 points -- three goals and 13 assists -- last season with AHL Belleville and has little history of offensive production, suggesting Jaros will remain off the fantasy radar despite his promotion.