Senators' Christian Jaros: Recalled from minors
Jaros has been promoted from AHL Belleville and will suit up against the Rangers on Friday.
Jaros' inclusion in the lineup Friday is due to the absences of Nikita Zaitsev (personal) and Cody Goloubef (undisclosed). The 23-year-old was pressed into action in 61 NHL games last year, but started the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, where he recorded one goal, five assists and four PIM in 14 contests. Despite the promotion, the blueliner should be considered a long shot to maintain his spot in the NHL once Ottawa gets fully fit.
