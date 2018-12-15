Senators' Christian Jaros: Scratched Friday
Jaros (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's game versus the Red Wings, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Jaros will miss his fourth straight game. The Senators will roll with seven defenesemen in his absence, allowing Erik Burgdoerfer to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...