Senators' Christian Jaros: Sent down Saturday
Jaros was returned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Ottawa's 2015 fifth-round pick was involved in wins over the Canucks and Flames, respectively, earlier this week, though he logged less than 10 minutes of ice time in each contest. Jaros is an imposing blueliner at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, but his worth in the fantasy realm will be minimal until he gains more experience and a more significant role.
