Jaros is doubtful for Ottawa's next two contests against the Islanders and Bruins on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, due to a hamstring issue Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Jaros served as a healthy scratch the past two games, so his absence from the lineup is unlikely to be noticed by fantasy owners. In 50 games this season, the blueliner tallied just one goal, eight assists and 55 shots, while averaging a mere 14:09 of ice time. Given his limited production and inconsistent minutes, the 22-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value even once cleared to play.