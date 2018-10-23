Senators' Christian Jaros: Shuttled back to NHL
Jaros was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday, TheAHL.com reports.
Jaros seems to get recalled more than a lemon straight from the car dealership. However, he's truly needed this time around, as the Senators are expected to dress the minimum amount of skaters even with the Slovakian d-man available. To be fair, Jaros has shown flashes of brilliance early on this season, notching one assist with nine hits and seven blocked shots over three games.
