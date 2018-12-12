Senators' Christian Jaros: Sitting out Tuesday
Jaros (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's road game versus the Predators, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators will still run with seven defensemen despite Jaros' absence, allowing Stefan Elliott to enter the lineup. Jaros will have a couple more days to heal up before Friday's contest against the Red Wings.
