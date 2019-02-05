Senators' Christian Jaros: Slim chance to play this week
Jaros (undisclosed) isn't expected to dress this week and is more likely looking at a Feb. 12 return versus the Hurricanes
If the timeline holds true, Jaros would miss the next three games. Although it would leave the Senators devoid of some depth along the blue line, Jaros' five points through 39 games this season don't really make him a quality fantasy candidate. Ben Harpur should draw in for the Senators while Jaros remains sidelined.
