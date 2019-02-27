Jaros recorded a power-play assist, a minus-2 rating and three shots during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals.

Jaros' helper set up the high water mark for the Senators in Tuesday's lopsided defeat where they briefly held a two-goal lead over the Capitals. The 22-year-old defenseman has recorded just three assists and a minus-10 rating in 20 games since the start of 2019 and can be safely ignored in most fantasy formats.