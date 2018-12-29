Senators' Christian Jaros: Will miss a month
Jaros is expected to be sidelined for four weeks due to a broken finger, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Jaros' lengthy absence will test the Senators' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched one goal and five points while posting a minus-4 rating in 28 contests this campaign. The 22-year-old blueliner will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...