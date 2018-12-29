Jaros is expected to be sidelined for four weeks due to a broken finger, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Jaros' lengthy absence will test the Senators' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched one goal and five points while posting a minus-4 rating in 28 contests this campaign. The 22-year-old blueliner will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery.