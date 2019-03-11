Senators' Christian Jaros: Won't play Monday
Jaros (hamstring) is not playing in Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Jaros will miss a fifth straight game but will have two days rest before Ottawa next takes the ice, Thursday at home versus St. Louis.
