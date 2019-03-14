Jaros (hamstring) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against St. Louis.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as a previous report from Brent Wallace of TSN.ca indicated Jaros was expected to suit up against the Blues, but the Senators have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so there's no reason for them to rush the rookie blueliner back if he's not 100 percent healthy. Jaros will have to wait for Saturday night's matchup with Toronto for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup.