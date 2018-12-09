Jaros is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and won't play Sunday versus the Bruins, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Jaros works on the bottom pairing so when he was out of the lineup Saturday against the Penguins it was expected to be a healthy scratch. He's battling an injury, however, and will look to get healthy for Tuesday's game versus the Predators.

