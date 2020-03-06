Play

Ottawa promoted Wolanin from AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Wolanin has yet to appear in an NHL contest in 2019-20, but he could make his season debut as soon as Saturday against San Jose. The 24-year-old blueliner picked up four goals and 12 points in 30 games with the big club last campaign.

