Senators' Christian Wolanin: Back with big club
Ottawa promoted Wolanin from AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Wolanin has yet to appear in an NHL contest in 2019-20, but he could make his season debut as soon as Saturday against San Jose. The 24-year-old blueliner picked up four goals and 12 points in 30 games with the big club last campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Demoted to minors•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Joins teammates at practice•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Targeting mid-February return•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Will miss four months minimum•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Out with torn labrum•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Signs two-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.