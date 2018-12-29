Senators' Christian Wolanin: Brought up to big club
The Senators recalled Wolanin from AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Thomas Chabot is currently sidelined with an upper-body injury, so Wolanin may slot into the lineup immediately Saturday against the Capitals. The 2015 fourth-round pick has been productive in the minors this campaign, racking up five goals and 18 points in 26 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...