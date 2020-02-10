Play

Wolanin (shoulder) was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Monday.

Wolanin began the year on the non-roster, injured reserve list, so his demotion to the minors indicates he is ready to resume playing. The Quebec native figures to spend some time with AHL Belleville in order to get back up to speed but should be atop the short list of potential recalls once fully fit.

More News
Our Latest Stories