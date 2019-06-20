Senators' Christian Wolanin: Earns qualifying offer
Wolanin received a qualifying offer from the Senators on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Wolanin played in 30 NHL games this season, in which he tallied four goals, eight assists and three power-play points, and could take on a bigger role in 2019-20. If the blueliner can't agree to a long-term deal, his qualifying offer would earn him $874,125 while remaining two-way in nature. In order to prevent himself from spending time in the minors, the 23-year-old might be willing to take less money on a one-way contract.
