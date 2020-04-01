Senators' Christian Wolanin: Goes scoreless before hiatus
Wolanin appeared in three games without recording a point before the season paused.
Wolanin spent most of the year out with a shoulder injury, so his year gets a pass after not reaching the NHL until the final week of action before the hiatus. Ottawa isn't in any rush with him, but he's still got some time before he becomes any kind of contributor in fantasy formats.
