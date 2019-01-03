Senators' Christian Wolanin: Grabs first goal of season
Wolanin scored a goal on three shots, adding a hit and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.
It's his first goal of the season in just his fourth game since being recalled from AHL Belleville. Wolanin will likely only stick around in Ottawa until the roster gets a bit healthier, however -- the team was forced to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen Wednesday, something that will probably get rectified quickly.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...