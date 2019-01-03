Wolanin scored a goal on three shots, adding a hit and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

It's his first goal of the season in just his fourth game since being recalled from AHL Belleville. Wolanin will likely only stick around in Ottawa until the roster gets a bit healthier, however -- the team was forced to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen Wednesday, something that will probably get rectified quickly.