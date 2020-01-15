Senators' Christian Wolanin: Joins teammates at practice
Wolanin (shoulder) took part in Wednesday's practice session for the first time since his injury, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Wolanin remains on track for a mid-February return, but fans will no doubt be happy to see him back on the ice. Once cleared to play, the Quebec native may have to spend some time in the minors, yet could slot into the lineup for Ottawa before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
