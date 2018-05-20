Senators' Christian Wolanin: Manages three points in last four games
Wolanin played in 10 games in 2017-18, gathering one goal and two assists while averaging 14:39 of ice time.
After joining Ottawa on an entry-level deal March 21, Wolanin was able to play in each of the final 10 games, getting a taste of NHL action while scoring one goal and two assists in his last four games of the year. The Quebec native turned heads after posting 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 40 games during his junior season at University of North Dakota -- numbers which led his team -- and is also an ex-forward, which has molded him as an offensive-minded defensemen. Wolanin should have a strong chance of making the opening roster out of training camp; if he makes the big club, he'd likely line up on the second or third defensive pairing.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...