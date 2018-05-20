Senators' Christian Wolanin: Manages three points in last four games

Wolanin played in 10 games in 2017-18, gathering one goal and two assists while averaging 14:39 of ice time.

After joining Ottawa on an entry-level deal March 21, Wolanin was able to play in each of the final 10 games, getting a taste of NHL action while scoring one goal and two assists in his last four games of the year. The Quebec native turned heads after posting 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 40 games during his junior season at University of North Dakota -- numbers which led his team -- and is also an ex-forward, which has molded him as an offensive-minded defensemen. Wolanin should have a strong chance of making the opening roster out of training camp; if he makes the big club, he'd likely line up on the second or third defensive pairing.