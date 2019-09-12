Senators' Christian Wolanin: Out with torn labrum
Wolanin was seen with a sling on his arm at practice and is confirmed out with a torn labrum, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Wolanin was expected to compete for ice time this season with the rebuilding Senators, but that's not going to happen until at least January now. This injury means he can safely be ignored for the time being.
