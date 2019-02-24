Senators' Christian Wolanin: Packs bags for big club
The Senators recalled Wolanin from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Wolanin has played in 12 games with the big club this season, registering three goals and two helpers in the process. His minor-league success has been just as impressive with 26 points in 35 games. He'll likely immediately slot into the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Flames.
