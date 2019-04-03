Wolanin was called up from AHL Belleville on Wednesday, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

This move was made because Ben Harpur will miss the evening's game against the Rangers due to an illness. As a prospect taken in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Wolanin is a sneaky player to target in DFS formats, especially since he's shown well in limited action. We're talking about four goals and eight assists -- including three power-play assists -- through 28 top-level contests this season.