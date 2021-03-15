Wolanin notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Wolanin set up Drake Batherson's second tally of the game, which stood as the game-winner. The assist was just the second of the year for Wolanin, who has seen the short end of a timeshare with Erik Brannstrom on the Senators' third pairing. The 25-year-old Wolanin has 12 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 11 contests, so he's not much of a factor in fantasy.