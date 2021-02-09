Wolanin (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and draw into the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Erik Brannstrom (undisclosed) was placed on IR in a corresponding move, so Wolanin could be in for an extended stay in the Senators' lineup. The 25-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating in four games this campaign.