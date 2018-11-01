Senators' Christian Wolanin: Reassigned to AHL Belleville
Wolanin was shipped back to the minors Thursday.
Wolanin was unable to hit the ice for the Senators during his call-up, so the team will send him down to AHL Belleville to get some game action. The blueliner was flipped for Erik Burgdoerfer who will get a shot at cracking the lineup against the Sabres on Thursday.
