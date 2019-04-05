Senators' Christian Wolanin: Reassigned to minors
Wolanin was sent down to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Wolanin will join Belleville for the final five games of the season, as the club tries to earn a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The blueliner appeared in 30 games for Ottawa this season, in which he registered four goals, eight helpers and 31 blocks while averaging 17:20 of ice time. With no unrestricted free agents on the blue line this summer, Wolanin could struggle to earn more ice time next year and may find himself serving as a healthy scratch more often than not.
More News
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Prospect promoted again•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Sent back to minors•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Three points in last six games•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Packs bags for big club•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Redirected to Belleville•
-
Senators' Christian Wolanin: Grabs first goal of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...