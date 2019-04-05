Wolanin was sent down to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Wolanin will join Belleville for the final five games of the season, as the club tries to earn a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The blueliner appeared in 30 games for Ottawa this season, in which he registered four goals, eight helpers and 31 blocks while averaging 17:20 of ice time. With no unrestricted free agents on the blue line this summer, Wolanin could struggle to earn more ice time next year and may find himself serving as a healthy scratch more often than not.