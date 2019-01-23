Wolanin was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Selected in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2015 draft, Wolanin has accumulated three goals to complement a pair of assists through 12 games with the NHL's Senators this season. His shooting percentage (21.4) is off the charts, and while it will be difficult for him to sustain that gaudy mark upon his return to the big stage, it's clear that the defenseman has a bright NHL future. Wolanin heading back to the minors is the result of the NHL team having no more games until Feb. 1.